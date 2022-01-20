First Coast News' crime analyst says westside violent home invasion appeared to be planned

Police are looking for two men and a woman who are responsible for a home invasion that left one person shot on the Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for two men and a woman who they say are responsible for a home invasion shooting on the Westside.

The shooting happened on Overland Park Boulevard in the McGirts creek neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says there were three suspects involved in the incident, and they were all wearing masks.

Police say when they arrived this morning, they discovered that a young girl managed to escape through the window of the home and was able run to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Police say inside the home, they located a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim is currently at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Analyst Mark Baughman based on his experience and sources this appears to be a targeted home invasion.

"It doesn’t look like this is random it looks like it was planned, it was somebody who had knowledge that there was something inside that residence with value that the individuals of the perpetrator were trying to get to," said Baughman.

Police believe the suspects left the scene in a silver Toyota Camry.