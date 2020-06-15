Westside shooting sends one to the hospital Monday morning

All involved parties remained at the scene and are being interviewed by detectives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's office, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Alvis Road in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

With the exception of the victim, all involved parties remained at the scene and are being interviewed by detectives. There is no word at this time if any arrests have been made.