JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Shore's Liquor Store has been robbed three times in October by brazen crooks. Surveillance video captured the thieves running out of the store carrying cases of liquor.

“It is a little insane that you walk out with an entire case of rather expensive, rather heavy liquors," employee Summer Seel said. Seel has been working at the liquor store for two months. “My heart was racing because I was a little worried about it."

In one particular case, Seel told First Coast News she tried to intervene, but the crooks were determined to get away.

“I was able to take it from them, but I sat it here because it was rather heavy to get around and put it on the floor," Seel said. "And he still got it out of the store on me because he snatched it from the counter.”

Seel said thieves have taken about $1,200 worth of liquor.

“They are not going to do it with the Jim Beam because it's inexpensive," she said. "Usually it's been like the Ciroc or the Remy Martin.”

Seel now has a warning for other liquor stores on the First Coast.

“Have extra staff on hand especially during this time throughout the rest of the holidays, because people are going to try and do things like that,” she said.

