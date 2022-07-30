Police: Woman stabbed man in the neck during violent argument in downtown Jacksonvile

The woman told police she stabbed the victim in self defense, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was stabbed in the neck with a knife during a violent argument with a woman Saturday in an apartment in downtown Jacksonville, police said. He has been taken to the hospital by ambulance and has serious injuries.

The incident took place at the Lofts at Monroe on West Monroe Street. Police are calling it a domestic dispute.

The woman is claiming she acted in self defense, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. She has been taken into custody and is cooperating.

Officers are reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses.