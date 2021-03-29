Man robbed, beat with tire iron after leaving work in Tinseltown area

Police say the suspect beat the victim and demanded money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Wendy's employee is recovering after reportedly being beat with a tire iron and robbed after getting off work early Monday morning.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say they responded to a robbery in a Wendy’s parking lot located at 4453 Southside Boulevard sometime before 3 a.m.

Police say an adult employee robbed in the parking lot by an unknown suspect who was armed with what appeared to be a tire iron. Police say the suspect beat the victim with the object and demanded money. Witnesses intervened and the suspect fled on foot.

Police say the suspect appeared to be a male dressed in all black clothing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says several witnesses remained at the scene to speak with officers and detectives.

If anyone has information that would assist in this investigation, please call JSO at 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.