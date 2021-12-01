Police: Man arrested for stalking after sending 300+ texts, threats to kill

Police say he sent text messages that he was “preparing for battle” and “I promise u first thing in the morning I coming in shooting..."

WELLBORN, Fla. — A man has been arrested on stalking charges for reportedly sending more than 300 text messages to his ex-girlfriend that included threats to kill, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Daniel Wayne Anthony, 39, has been arrested on charges of aggravated stalking and written threat to kill.

On Monday around 7 p.m., officers say they were dispatched regarding an initial report of harassment. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a pregnant female victim who had recently broken up with her boyfriend.

She told police that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Anthony, had called and texted her several hundred times. Each time the victim said she would block Anthony's number, but that he used eleven different numbers to send roughly three hundred text messages.

Police say the text messages ranged from begging the victim to come home to threatening self-harm. After not receiving any response from the victim, police say the messages changed to threats of killing the victim’s current boyfriend and her.

LCPD says several text messages were sent from Anthony following the threats stating that he was “preparing for battle” and “I promise u first thing in the morning I coming in shooting it’s not a joke or game."