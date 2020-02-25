Monday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were still looking for two men in a white vehicle they said left the scene of the city's latest homicide that happened Sunday.

JSO said 25-year-old Tavoris Pratt was shot and killed near a park in broad daylight around 1:30 p.m. in the Lake Forest area. Pratt's family and friends set up a memorial in his honor at the park near Concord Circle. His death marks the 19th homicide of 2020 in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Times-Union and our homicide tracker map.

The number is down from this time last year. This time last year, the homicide rate was 32.

"People know this city, unfortunately, having this record number of shootings," Dan Scanlan, crime reporter for the Times Union, said. "They know we are a leader in Florida for homicides."

Scanlan has covered crime in Jacksonville for decades, but he said 2019's homicide rate was the highest he'd seen in the city in a while.

"Last year, we had a record-setting 158 homicides, according to the Times Union records," Scanlan said. "We've been keeping [the records] for almost 20 years, so that's the highest number we've had in those two decades."

Even though the number of homicides for 2020 so far is down from this time last year, that doesn't mean there's not violence, Scanlan said.

"That seems like a slower start this year, but the first week we had two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old killed," he said. "This year it is, unfortunately, very regular. We're getting one every few days."

According to Scanlan, for several years, the 32209 zip code in the Northwest Jacksonville area had several homicides.

"There were a variety of reasons people who you have no idea why they may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

First Coast News reached out to Mayor Lenny Curry several times regarding the homicide rate in 2019 and so far in 2020. His spokesperson said he is heading to Tallahassee Tuesday to discuss more ways to increase public safety. If you know anything about any incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.