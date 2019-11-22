A sex offender was arrested Thursday in Flagler County after a traffic stop in led deputies to weapons, ammo and drugs.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted the traffic stop on County Road 15 due to a non-functional rear brake light.

Deputies advised they made contact with the driver, Christopher Raymond, 33, and advised him of the reason why he was being stopped. Deputy Beausoleil arrived on scene to assist with his K-9 partner Axle and conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and trailer. Deputies say during the exterior sniff, K-9 Axle alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Raymond was then asked to exit the vehicle so that a full search could be conducted.

During the search, deputies say they located the following items:

J.G Anschutz GMBH Waffenfabrik ULM/D bolt-action .22 caliber rifle

A firearm suppressor

A single magazine containing four live round of .22 caliber ammunition

A box of 8x57 JS Sellier & Bellot Rifle Ammunition that contained fifteen live rounds of ammunition

Six live rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

A functional digital scale with a crystal-like residue on it.

Functional stun gun located in the glove box.

Brass knuckles

Methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

When questioned by deputies Raymond stated that the rifle belonged to his grandfather and accused a male known only to him as “Archie” of “planting” the firearm in his vehicle to get him in trouble.

“This is another great example of good police work from a minor traffic stop,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Deputies never really know what they are walking into when they conduct a traffic stop... I am extremely proud of our newest K-9 Axle who just graduated and is already getting bad guys off the street. K-9 Axle gets a special treat!”

Raymond was arrested and transported the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of an electric weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on no bond.