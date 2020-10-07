'We did not want to be silent on this:' Pastor seeks help identifying men who broke into Westside church

"With a crowbar, they shattered the glass and came running through the facility," said Pastor Mark Griffin. "Obviously looking for cash and they were disappointed."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Westside church known for helping the disadvantaged in the community is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who broke into the building early Thursday morning.

At 12:33 a.m., two men broke into the Wayman Chapel on Labelle Street.

"With a crowbar, they shattered the glass and came running through the facility," said Pastor Mark Griffin. "Obviously looking for cash and they were disappointed."

The break-in was caught on a security camera.

What the pastor finds disheartening is the action of these two men contradicts the work they've done in the community to help reduce crime.

"It is disheartening that we would have that happen to us particularly given all that we try to do to help the community and those two men," he said.

What has the church done?

Over the years, it has provided jobs, built a children's playground for the nearby low-income housing complex, offered after school programs, provided electric bill payment assistance and more.

"I'm upset but I wouldn't say I am discouraged," said Griffin.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating. Per its crime map, there were six reported incidents in the area this week; two of them were burglaries.

"If they had a need and had come to us, we would have helped them because that is what we do, but for them to violate not only our property but the sanctity of God's property," said Griffin.

Griffin wants them caught and posted the images of the two men on every social media platform.

"We did not want to be silent on this," he said.

Now he is asking the community's help in identifying the two men.

His message to them is clear and simple: "If you turn yourself in, you will be doing yourself a favor," said Griffin.

He said failure to do so will only result in him having them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.