The uncle of missing pregnant teen Iyana Sawyer is charged with sexual battery in an unrelated case, but interrogation footage released Friday undoubtedly reveals that police think he's responsible for his niece's disappearance.

If there was any doubt that police think they have their man, the interrogation footage released April 26 removes that doubt.

Sawyer's body still hasn't been found, four months after she was last seen leaving Terry Parker High School December 19, but it's clear that by the time police questioned Quiles in early January, they believed he's responsible for her disappearance.

Law enforcement spent days searching the Otis Road Landfill on the Westside in mid-January. In the footage released, you can hear the investigator ask Quiles about the trash pickup at his work, just a day after Sawyer disappeared.

"Truck seven picked up the garbage from your work that day," the investigator asked. "Do you know where they took it?"

"I don't work for the garbage company," Quiles replied. "Probably the landfill."

Multiple hours of interrogation footage was released. It includes many hints towards the Iyana Sawyer missing persons case and Quiles' alleged role in it.

The video was cut every time talk about Sawyer got specific-- like her name or any other identifying descriptions. The most specific talk about Sawyer's case not redacted from the footage was delivered pretty cut and dry.

"We believe you're responsible for her disappearance, yes," the investigator said.

