Waycross juvenile inmate who died Tuesday identified as 17-year-old; officer arrested on murder charges

Loyce Tucker was taken died at the hospital after an incident at the prison. A corrections officer has been arrested on second-degree murder charges.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The teenager who died after being taken, unconscious, to the hospital from the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center has been identified by family as 17--year-old Loyce Tucker.

A correctional officer was arrested in connection Tucker's death Wednesday.

Thomas Hicks, 30, was allegedly allowing juveniles to participate in a fight game when he was present. Hicks is facing charges for second degree murder, cruelty to children, and violation of oath of office.

Tucker's aunt, Ana Guerrero, said that he was in the juvenile detention center because he got into a car wreck without a drivers license and had previously been in trouble for stealing a lawnmower.

Guerrero wants an investigation into the detention center.

She says all she wants is justice for her nephew.

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice sent First Coast News a statement that says:

“The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our youths. We send our heartfelt condolence to the youth's family, friends, and loved ones, and they remain in our thoughts and prayers. Upon learning this afternoon of the findings of the GBI investigation, I immediately terminated Mr. Thomas Hicks from employment with the department. The actions of Mr. Hicks are deplorable and do not represent the core values of this agency.

DJJ takes the responsibility of operating safe facilities for youth and staff seriously. Should there be any evidence of staff or youth misconduct or criminal activity, we will take all appropriate measures.”

The spokesperson for DJJ, Glenn Allen, says Hicks has been employed with them on and off since 2014.