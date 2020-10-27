Illinois police shooting victim talks about incident that seriously injured her, killed a Jacksonville teen

Stinnette, 19, went to school at Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He’s being remembered as a father, son, brother and a talented musician.

CHICAGO — Ben Crump Law and Romanucci & Blandin, LLC announced they will be filing a lawsuit following the death of Marcellis Stinnette, a Jacksonville teenager who was shot and killed by police and his girlfriend who was also injured in Illinois just outside of Chicago.

The attorneys held a press conference with the Waukegan police shooting victim Tafara Williams and her family Tuesday afternoon.

They discussed the Oct.20 shooting by police that seriously injured 20-year-old Williams and killed her 19-year-old boyfriend.

Stinnette, 19, went to school at Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He’s being remembered as a father, son, brother and a talented musician.

“My brother didn’t deserve this at all. He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve to get killed by the police. He didn’t deserve to get killed at all. He only wanted to chase his dreams,” said Tanellis Holmes, Stinnette’s sister.

Waukegan Police said in a news release that police stopped a vehicle that drove off. Minutes later that car was found by another officer. As he was approaching the car, it started in reverse. That’s when officers fired, police said. The release also states no gun was found in the vehicle, and the unarmed young man who was killed was a passenger, police said.

Williams spoke out on Zoom from her hospital bed at a presser that took place Tuesday at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Tafara recounted her experience during that tragic incident and attorneys announced the next steps the legal team will undertake to bring justice in this case.

The officer who shot the couple is Hispanic and a five-year veteran of the Waukegan Police Department. The officer who conducted the original traffic stop is white, police said.

During the press conference, Attorney Crump stated that "transparency plus accountability leads to trust," while calling for justice.

Attorneys also stated that the families will see the video of the incident very soon and then it will be released to public.

Authorities say the officer will face racial discrimination charges and should go through evaluation on why he shot the couple.