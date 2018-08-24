JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from a locally owned boutique, and surveillance video shows them in action. The owners are hoping someone will recognize them before they strike again.

Just before 2 o'clock Thursday morning a rock shattered the front door of Lucy's Gift Boutique in Roosevelt Square on Jacksonville's westside. Surveillance video shows a man and a woman going through the store filling up bags full of jewelry.

"The gentleman punched the Ronaldo glass case several times. He was not able to get in that way, but when he was hitting it, it knocked off the glass off the top," said Tamara Lugeanbeal, a store associate. "They came in and stole some merchandise and then left. They a came back, stole some more stuff and went out the back door and that's when the alarm sounded and police were notified as well as our store manager."

Lugeanbeal said the thieves got away with at least $10,000 worth of merchandise.

"Pandora jewelry has been stolen, charms and bracelets, rings. They knocked over the ring display, took a lot of rings off," said Lugeanbeal

A few hours later she said someone tried to break into Lucy's Gift Boutique in Riverside.

"The glass, they tried to break it. It shattered but stayed intact and the alarm went off and they left," said Lugeanbeal.

Back at the Roosevelt Boulevard location employees spent Thursday taking inventory and sweeping up the shattered glass while the store remained closed.

'We have had shoplifting here at this store. That's upsetting, but this is another level that somebody actually broke into our store and stole so much. I've always said if crooks were to put as much effort into being honest, what could happen in our world?" asked Lugeanbeal.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance video call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

© 2018 WTLV