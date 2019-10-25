Watch the video below.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video on Tuesday, showing a high-speed pursuit that ended with a woman's arrest after she reportedly stole a vehicle and shot at law enforcement, according to deputies.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 20. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Rachel Yvonne Baggs, 43, stole a black 2017 Ford truck from a family member around 4 a.m. with a loaded .45 caliber handgun inside.

After driving the truck into an ex-partner's home, Baggs took off and was soon spotted in Marion County where she led deputies on a high-speed chase, deputies said.

RELATED: Woman arrested in Marion County after reportedly stealing truck, driving it into home, leading deputies on high-speed chase

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted a two-and-a-half-minute video of the chase on its Facebook page where she reportedly reached speeds up to 100 mph. The chase ended after Baggs crashed the truck into a wooded area then jumped out of the vehicle, according to a police report.

Deputies said they heard gunfire as Baggs fled the scene. In the video, you can hear two shots being fired when deputies were outside of their patrol car. No law enforcement officers were hurt, according to deputies.

Watch the video below.

The video also shows aerial footage of Bagg's arrest. Marion County's SWAT team was called in and they were able to apprehend Baggs without incident.

Baggs was charged with fleeing at a high rate of speed, resisting officers, assault on an officer and use or display of a firearm during a felony.