Police: Two shootings in Jacksonville Friday leave juvenile, one other injured

A juvenile shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their lower arm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gave details about two separate shootings that occurred Friday afternoon on the First Coast.

One occurred in the Moncrief area and the other on the Westside near Lane Avenue, police say. JSO says the two incidents are not related and there were no casualties.

Police say around 1:40 p.m. they responded to the 4200 block of Moncrief Road West in response to gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK, says JSO.

The second incident happened in the 2400 block of Lane Avenue South on the Westside, police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area around 2:30 p.m. but were unable to find a victim. Police say later on, a juvenile shooting victim showed up at a local hospital.

The juvenile had a gunshot wound to their lower arm and is expected to be OK. The age of the victim was not released.

POlice believe that the juvenile may have been inside a vehicle when he was shot, but the investigation is still ongoing.