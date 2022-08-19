JSO: Man expected to be OK after being shot multiple times in NW Jacksonville

Police say the incident happened in the 5900 block of Flicker Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in NW Jacksonville Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Flicker Avenue.

Upon arrival, JSO says they found a man in his 50s in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not have a suspect description, but did perform a search in the area with a K9 and police drone.