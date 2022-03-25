Watch Live: Woman sentenced in 1999 cold case murder of Jacksonville convenience store owner

On Friday, she'll be sentenced for her role in the crime, facing up to 31 years in prison.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than 20 years, family members of Saad Kawaf will learn the fate of a woman who admitted to helping kill him.

Melissa Jo Schafer, the ex-wife of retired JSO Det. William “Billy” Baer, pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and aggravated battery in 2020 in relation to the 1999 murder.

She admitted she helped Baer kill Kawaf, a convenience store owner, in his Deerwood home after they both learned about the large cash deposits he made.

On Friday, she'll be sentenced for her role in the crime, facing up to 31 years in prison.

Watch the sentencing live here:

Baer pleaded guilty in September 2021 to multiple crimes including first degree murder and kidnapping in a move to avoid the death penalty.

He will serve three concurrent life sentences plus 15 years for his crimes.

In May 1999, Kawaf was stabbed to death and his wife was tied up in the home. She survived the attack. Roughly $30,000 in cash was also reportedly stolen.