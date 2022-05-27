Watch Live: Texas governor speaks in Uvalde regarding Tuesday's school shooting

The governor will be joined by local officials and state agency representatives.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott will be holding a press conference to address the state resources available to those impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Abbott was scheduled to attend the NRA convention in Houston Friday, but instead, he will be sending a pre-recorded message to the convention, KHOU 11 confirmed.

Gov. Abbott last held a press conference Wednesday, where he addressed the public on the state's response to the deadly shooting. He said Texans should focus on "healing and hope" in Uvalde.

"There are family members whose hearts are broken," Abbott said Wednesday. "There are no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts."

Nineteen students and two adults were shot and killed on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman walked inside the unlocked school, according to officials.

Most of the victims were fourth-graders who were only 10 years old.

The Uvalde tragedy was the latest in a seemingly unending wave of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent years. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.