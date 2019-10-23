JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a home in Brentwood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said one older man and one younger male were shot in the 300 block of East 47th Street. Officers were responded to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Once at the residence, officers found bullet holes on the front door, blood on the floor and a shotgun on the ground near the home's entrance.

During the investigation, an off-duty officer working at a hospital reported the two victims had been brought into the emergency room separately with gunshot wounds.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but JSO said both males shot at each other.

The older man was reportedly in a relationship with the younger male's mother, police said.

One victim was shot in the clavicle, according to police. The other was shot in the arm. Neither had life-threatening injuries.

JSO said shots were fired both inside and outside the home.