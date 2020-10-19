WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for teen who pleaded guilty to killing JSO K9 Fang

Jhamel Paskel faces anywhere from 15 to 35 years behind bars for the killing of a Jacksonville police K9 in September 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The teen who admitted to killing a Jacksonville police K9 in 2018 will learn his fate in a Duval County courtroom Monday afternoon.

Sentencing for Jhamel Paskel, who pleaded guilty to all six charges against him, was just 17 years old when police took him into custody following an armed carjacking and kidnapping at the 7-Eleven on Lem Turner Road on Sept. 30, 2018.

JSO said at the time that Paskel ran from the vehicle and the K9, Fang, was sent out after him. Police said Paskel shot and killed Fang, but was caught by officers who had formed a perimeter.

On Monday afternoon, Paskel is expected to face sentencing on the six charges, including two counts of armed kidnapping, armed robbery and killing a police dog.

Back in October 2018, First Coast News reported Paskel was told he would be charged as an adult.

The sentencing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and is estimated to last for around two hours.