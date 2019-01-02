JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mobile users click here to watch.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death in the Baymeadows area, Thursday night.

The death was reported at 9800 Old Baymeadows Road.

At 9:40 p.m. Florida State College of Jacksonville set an alert to students about police near its Deerwood campus.

First Coast News has a crew heading to the scene. JSO will release more details during a media briefing at 10:40 p.m.

Stay with First Coast News for updates on this developing story.