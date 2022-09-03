Jacksonville man dead after what police believe to be a 'targeted' attack at apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a call of a reported shooting sometime prior to 4:30 p.m. in the area of 6700 Collins Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has died following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police say they were dispatched to the 6700 block of Collins Road around 2 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting at the Grayfeild Apartment Complex.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man shot in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound to the torso. JSO says the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police say they are currently looking for witnesses and do not have any suspect information at this time.

Police say the man, who was in his late 20s, was working on his car in the parking lot of his apartment when the attack occurred.

JSO says this appears to be a targeted attack.