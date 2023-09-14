Watch Live | Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing niece after impregnating her

Jonathan Quiles pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder & sexual battery charges after he allegedly impregnated, killed his 16-year-old niece, Iyana Sawyer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Opening statements begin Thursday morning for the death penalty trial of Johnathan Quiles, 33. The man is accused of murdering his 16-year-old niece, Iyana Sawyer after getting her pregnant.

The trial begins after three days of questioning more than 100 jurors; 12 jurors and four alternates were selected late Wednesday.

Quiles pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and sexual battery charges in connection to Iyana's killing as she was a Terry Parker High School sophomore who vanished in 2018. Her body was never found but investigators say Quiles killed her because she was pregnant with his child.

On Thursday, Quiles walked in the courtroom smiling, as he can be watched doing so in the YouTube video below.

Prosecutor Stacie French started Thursday by quoting from an exchange between Johnathan Quiles and his biological brother, Joseph, as well as statements made on a recorded wire:

Quiles: The girl might be pregnant. I can’t lose my family if she has the baby. I have to get rid of the body.

Joseph: What was her name?

Quiles: Iyana. She was 16. She was pregnant – five months. I talked my niece into running away... had her come to my job, Ace Pick A Part on North Main Street.

Joseph: Why your job?

Quiles: The Dumpster’s at my job. I control what gets dumped.

Joseph: Did you kill her one day and dump her body the next?

Quiles: Yes, they’re going to give me the needle.

Joseph: Why?

Quiles: One: premeditated murder. Two: young adult with an unborn child – five months. They consider that, too.

Joseph: Did you shoot her? Did you shoot her in the head?

Quiles: No, not head, heart.