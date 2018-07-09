The Nassau County Sheriff's Office will be speaking at 6 p.m. on the case of missing mother Joleen Cummings.

Cummings has been missing since Mother's Day weekend.

The suspect in her disappearance is Kimberly Kessler, a woman known by many aliases. She has been arrested and is in jail for grand theft after surveillance video showed Kessler dumping Cumming's car in a Home Depot parking lot.

