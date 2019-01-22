Mobile users, click here to watch.

The woman accused of killing Joleen Cummings is set to appear in Nassau County Court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Kimberly Kessler, also known as Jennifer Sybert, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder of Cummings, a Nassau County mother of three who went missing last May.

She was charged with her murder in September. Cummings' body has yet to be recovered.

Kessler, who worked with Cummings, was arrested on grand theft charges back in June. She was the prime suspect in Cummings' disappearance. While in jail, detectives learned that Kessler had used 18 different aliases and lived in 33 different cities.

