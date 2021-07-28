JSO employee arrested for reportedly discussing investigations with inmate

"She has chosen not to resign, so we have a process in place, but we'll make no bones about it, we will move to terminate this employee," said Ivey.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was arrested Wednesday after reportedly discussing active investigations with an inmate after acquiring information though police databases.

JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey said during a news inference that Bionca Williams, a 7-year veteran of JSO, is charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices.

This is a third-degree felony.

Police say Williams also wrongly checked the inmate out of jail for two hours or less under the guise of it being part of an official investigation.

"She has chosen not to resign, so we have a process in place but we'll make no bones about it, we will move to terminate this employee," said Ivey.

Police say the extent of the relationship with the inmate was unknown, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Ivey says the inmate is in jail for failure to appear for another charge.