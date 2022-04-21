Victim expected to be OK after Moncrief area shooting, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a shooting victim is expected to be OK after an incident in the Monorail area Thursday.
Around 3 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1300 block of W 33 Street in response to a Shot Spotter call.
Around the same time, JSO says a person walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound and is expected to be OK.
Police say the man is in his 20s.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.