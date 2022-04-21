Victim expected to be OK after Moncrief area shooting, says JSO

Police say the incident happened at 1300 W 33rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a shooting victim is expected to be OK after an incident in the Monorail area Thursday.

Around 3 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1300 block of W 33 Street in response to a Shot Spotter call.

Around the same time, JSO says a person walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound and is expected to be OK.

Police say the man is in his 20s.