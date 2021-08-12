JSO employee arrested after allegedly hitting bicyclist with vehicle, fleeing scene

Jacksonville police say the crash involved a bicyclist, who still remains in serious condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former 911 dispatcher is accused of badly injuring a bicyclist with his car and then driving away, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during a Wednesday news conference.

Undersheriff Pat Ivey says Kenneth G. Clifton, a 20-year veteran, was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident with bodily injury after a crash in the 5400 block of Verna Boulevard on Nov. 30.

Ivey said the crash involved a bicyclist, who still remains in serious condition.

When asked whether alcohol played a role in this crash, Ivey said it's unclear at this time due to the length of time that has transpired since the incident.

Ivey says traffic homicide detectives were able to use a piece of mirror that was found at the scene of the crash to issue a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle that matched the personal vehicle of Clifton.

Sixty-year-old Clifton later approached traffic homicide detectives and told them that his vehicle matched the description and that he believed he had hit a pothole, Ivey said.

The officer was interviewed Wednesday morning by detectives, who reportedly determined that the damage his vehicle sustained was not consistent with hitting a pothole and arrested him.

Clifton has resigned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Ivey says.

He was booked into the JSO Pretrial Detention Facility at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the 10th JSO employee arrest of 2021.