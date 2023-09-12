Update: Search and rescue teams have not found any injured in St. Vincent's garage collapse

"We can't say 1000%, but we're pretty confident that everyone is safe," Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Search and rescue teams have not found any injured people underneath the collapse zone at Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital in Riverside, according to Mayor Donna Deegan and law enforcement.

Deegan said the garage collapsed at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department arrived "very quickly" afterward, and search and rescue efforts began immediately.

"As awful at this is, everything that we can see so far... they've searched every in there except for maybe one, and have gotten confirmation that everybody seems to be okay," Deegan said.

Deegan said that through drones and search dogs, first responders have been able to search all of the cars that are underneath the collapse.

"There are a couple of vehicles inside the collapse zone that are crushed pretty flat," Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Keith Powers said.

There were 111 cars in that area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. However, no one has been found inside those cars.

Search-and-rescue drones and dogs aided in the search because the area is not safe, but Powers said that some first responders went inside: "some men and woman from JFRD who really put themselves in harm's way."

Officials have not yet determined exactly what happened. At this time, all that's known is it was "some kind of structural failure," Powers said.

The buildings on either side of the parking garage will be condemned until they can be inspected. Powers said if the garage collapses further, it could cause the other buildings to be compromised.

Ascension released the following statement: