Watch Live | Death penalty trial continues for man accused of killing pregnant niece

On Tuesday, the court heard from the analyst who tested multiple items from the case for blood and DNA. On Wednesday, the court hopes to begin closing arguments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first phase of the death penalty trial of a Jacksonville man accused of killing his pregnant niece is drawing toward a close.  Johnathan Quiles is charged with impregnating and murdering his 16-year-old niece, Iyana Sawyer, in 2018.

On Tuesday, the court heard from the analyst who tested multiple items from the case for blood and DNA. This included a handgun, bras, a rain suit and an electric saw. In addition, jurors heard from a relative of Quiles, who says that she was once sexually abused by him.

The court hopes to begin closing arguments Wednesday. Watch the livestream of the ongoing trial in the above video player or in the YouTube video below.

