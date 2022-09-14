'I made a huge travesty of my marriage:' Day 3 of trial for ex-Clay County sheriff Darryl Daniels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: Scroll to the bottom of the article for additional tweets)
Witness testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.
He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019.
Cierra Smith is Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman at the center of the case.
The two allegedly began having an affair when the then 48-year-old Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail, and she was his 21-year-old subordinate, employed as a corrections officer.
Prosecutors played Daniels' Oct. 2019 voluntary interview with the Department of Law Enforcement for jurors Wednesday.
Daniels told FDLE that his relationship with Smith was "frustrating cycle of volatility" with ups and downs. In the recording he said they'd end things and then get back together like nothing happened.
At the time of the interview with FDLE, officials say financial records showed Daniels sent Smith $60,700 via CashApp over the previous 18 months.
Daniels told investigators that it was all his personal money, said his wife didn't know because he was the sole person dealing with their finances
Additionally, investigators say Daniels paid almost $4,500 to a plastic surgeon for Smith's breast augmentation.
Daniels tells FDLE that he feels like the level of embarrassment he caused Clay County is irreparable some days, "I made a huge travesty of my marriage."
Amie Herrera
Amie Herrera, manager of the civil department in Clay County Clerk's Office for the Sheriff's Office, testified that she has no record of an injunction sought by Daniels or Smith, despite Daniels saying he filed an injunction against Smith.
Injunctions would have been filed through her office.
Dominic Antoniello
The state's 10th witness was Dominic Antoniello. He was the IT manager at the time of Smith's arrest, during the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's investigation. Antoniello was in charge of the cell phones issued to deputies.
Antoniello testified that on June 4, 2019, Daniels called him and said he wanted a new phone, said Daniels told him "this phone has stuff that doesn’t need to see the light of day."
Antoniello says he swapped out Daniels' phones and kept Daniels' old phone in a safe that Antoniello and one other person had access to.
He says he put it in a safe because he knew an investigation into the night of May 6, 2019, was still ongoing, so he didn't wipe the phone
Antoniello testified that he doesn't think there was SD card in the old phone when Daniels gave his old phone back, but also doesn't know if there was SD card in it to begin with.
Emails, contacts, calendar items are backed up from phone and texts are archives, Antoniello explained.
Jeffrey Davenport
The state's 11th witness was Jeffrey Davenport, general council for the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Daniels waived attorney client privilege, so Davenport could discuss the investigation with FDLE.
Davenport says Daniels told him the relationship with Smith was over when they spoke about the affair on May 1.
On May 7, one day after Smith's arrest, Davenport reportedly told Daniels how to seek an injunction if he was fearful. Daniels previously told deputies he tried to get an injunction, but was unable.
Davenport says Daniels didn't tell him he was in fear.
"I think he was concerned about the circumstances of it,” said Davenport.
On the night Smith was arrested, Daniels reportedly called Davenport. Davenport testified that Daniels appeared more animated and told him Smith had been following him, he called deputies and was concerned it was stalking.
Davenport reportedly told Daniels to recuse himself and Daniels said he already had.
Davenport reportedly recused himself too
Keith Riddick
The state's 13th witness was FDLE inspector Keith Riddick, the lead investigator into the Daniels investigation.
Riddick says records show Daniels sent a little more than $37,000 through CashApp to Smith. Phone records also show that Daniels Googled 'aggravated stalking' the night of Smith's arrested, says Riddick.