Watch Live | Aiden Fucci mom, Crystal Smith in court

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County mother charged with evidence tampering after her son fatally stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in two years ago is back in court today.
The hearing is on a new motion filed by prosecutors. They want to prevent Crystal Smith’s defense team from telling jurors she would have needed to actually destroy or damage DNA evidence in order to be convicted on the tampering charge.
Smith is accused of washing blood out of her son Aiden’ Fucci’s jeans the morning after he stabbed his middle school classmate Bailey 114 times. In-home surveillance footage appears to show her retrieving his jeans from his bedroom and scrubbing them in the bathroom sink. Investigators said they found Bailey's blood in the drain. Smith has pleaded not guilty.