Watch Live: Accused killer Ronnie Hyde cross-examined during trial for 1994 murder of Fred Laster

Under questioning from his own attorney Thursday, Ronnie Hyde was seemingly at ease, answering her freely, and chuckling often.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronnie Hyde, the Jacksonville Beach man accused of murder in the 1994 death of a Nassau County teen, will be cross-examined Friday morning.

Hyde, 65, is charged with first degree murder in the cold case, in which an unidentified torso was discovered behind a gas station dumpster. It was later identified as 16-year-old Fred Laster.

"Oh no," he said often, as when attorney Ann Finnell asked, "Would you have ever harmed that child?"

He testified he had no idea where most of the items found at the crime scene were found, including items that had his DNA on them, like a red plaid shirt. He testified he may have given it to Fred Laster.

He said he also gave Laster an egg crate mattress for camping, one similar the blood soaked one found in the Lake City dumpster.

When asked about the pictures of his squalid home, he chuckled and said, "I'm a bit embarrassed about that. If I knew you all were coming over, I would've cleaned up a bit."

The attempt at humor was met with total silence in the crowded courtroom.