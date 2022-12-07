Man dead, woman injured after violent altercation on Jacksonville's Northside

Police believe a man was attacking the woman with a blunt object when he was run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and a woman is recovering after a violent altercation turned deadly on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday night.

Around 1:40 p.m., JSO says it responded to the 11500 block of Lem Turner Road in reference to an aggravated battery with injuries.

Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man and an injured woman. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital.

JSO says the man was pronounced dead. Police say the woman suffered injuries to her arm, but is expected to be OK.

Based on JSO's initial investigation, officers say that they believe the man was attacking the woman with a blunt object when he was run over by a vehicle.

The person who ran the man over fled the scene towards the area of Ponce Boulevard. JSO says officers were able to detain a person of interest based on the vehicle description.

There are multiple witnesses being interviewed, police say.