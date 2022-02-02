Man expected to be OK after shooting in Brentwood area Wednesday

Patrol officers say they found over a dozen shell casings in the roadway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is planning to host a news conference Wednesday regarding a reported shooting in the Brentwood area.

About 1:44 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 500 block of 21st street west in response to a ShotSpotter call.

When they arrived, patrol officers say they found over a dozen shell casings in the roadway.

JSO says around the same time, a man reported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The man was treated and released, police say.

Police say they believe this incident involved two vehicles with an unknown amount of people inside.