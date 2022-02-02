Man expected to be OK after shooting in Brentwood area Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is planning to host a news conference Wednesday regarding a reported shooting in the Brentwood area.
About 1:44 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 500 block of 21st street west in response to a ShotSpotter call.
When they arrived, patrol officers say they found over a dozen shell casings in the roadway.
JSO says around the same time, a man reported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The man was treated and released, police say.
Police say they believe this incident involved two vehicles with an unknown amount of people inside.
Officers are still investigating.