EDITOR'S NOTE: The following videos were recorded in the Duval County Jail. They depict conversations between Donald Smith and his mother, Patricia Moore. They were obtained by First Coast News through a public records request.

Smith is currently on death row after he was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle back in June 2013.

In secret jailhouse videos, Donald Smith blames 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle for her murder, schemes with his mother to fake a mental illness and gloats about his rank among the world’s most notorious criminals.

"This is huge ... This is way bigger than [Casey] Anthony."

Recorded: July 19, 2013

Smith boasts about the rape and murder charges he faces in the death of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, comparing himself to notorious offenders like Casey Anthony. He says the case "is probably one of the most explosive cases that's ever come out of Jacksonville."

“This is bigger than that," he said. "This is bigger than all of that. This has got every major component in the system … You have kidnapping, you have death and you have rape of a child. That is explosive material. To the max. Casey Anthony didn’t have all that.”

"You have to go": Smith recalls telling Perrywinkle he had to kill her

Recorded: July 19, 2013

Smith tells his mom about the night he kidnapped and killed Perrywinkle from a Northside Walmart. He says he knew he was "f***ed" as soon as she got into his van.

Noting he was already a registered sex offender, he recalls thinking, "Don, you got an 8-year-old girl in your van. They'll never believe anything you say." The girl "had to go," he said.

"Mental illness is my whole defense, basically -- my whole defense. And it's got to be good."

Recorded: June 28, 2013

Smith asks his mom to buy him a copy of the “DSM IV” – a guide to mental disorders -- so he knows how to act mentally ill.

“We have to be careful about how we express ourselves,” he tells his mom, and continues to whisper or use sign language. (His mother worked as a sign language interpreter.) Smith acknowledges that even if he pulls off a psychiatric defense, he won’t be coming home soon. “[Not] right away, or for a very long time -- probably not years -- but at least I’ll be in a 'hospital,' a civilized treatment setting, where people treat you like a human being.”

Donald Smith's mugshots throughout the years Mugshot of Donald Smith in 1974. Mugshot of Donald Smith on March 11, 1982. Mugshot from Nov. 05, 1998. Photo: JSO. Mugshot from March 18, 1999. Photo: JSO. Mugshot: April 26, 2002. Photo: JSO. Mugshot from May 29, 2003. Photo: JSO. Mugshot from Oct. 31, 2006. Photo: JSO. Mugshot from January 31, 2008. Photo: JSO. Mugshot from June 22, 2013. Photo: JSO.

