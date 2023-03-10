Washington governor signs extradition order to send Jared Bridegan's ex-wife back to Florida

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez is one of three people charged in the 2022 murder of her ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, will be extradited back to Duval County after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed her extradition order. Gov. DeSantis had signed a warrant for Gardner's extradition back to Florida on Sept. 13.

Gardner is one of three people, including her second husband, Mario Fernandez, charged in Bridegan's murder. He was shot and killed in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022.

Gardner is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

In a statement from the State Attorney's Office released Tuesday, officials say there is no timeline on when Gardner will be back in Florida, but when she is, she will appear before a judge. She was indicted in Benton County, Washington on August 17.