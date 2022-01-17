Officials search for two Brunswick men connected to deadly Bamboo Lounge shootout

One person was killed and five others were injured after an argument escalated at the Bamboo Lounge on Glynn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Arrest warrants for two Brunswick men have been issued after a deadly shootout at a bar on Saturday.

One person was killed and five others were injured after an argument escalated to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. at the Bamboo Lounge on Glynn Avenue.

Officials issued an arrest warrant on Sunday for 27-year-old Antonio Duncan for murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Duncan is considered armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement.

Additionally, an arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Darren Cowart, Jr. for party to a crime of murder.