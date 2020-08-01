Police have issued a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of a man who reportedly committed a burglary on the Southside.

Ronald D. Pugh was identified as the suspect of the burglary which took place on Christmas, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said their attempts at locating Pugh have been unsuccessful and they are no asking for the community's help to find him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-05000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

JSO