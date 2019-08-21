ST. SIMONS, Ga. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a St. Simons attorney who police say is on the run and facing multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery.
The Glynn County Police Department says 45-year-old Billy "Reid" Zeh is actively avoiding law enforcement.
Zeh is wanted on the charges related to family violence, according to police:
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- One county of robbery
- One count of battery
- One count of kidnapping
If you have any information about Zeh's whereabouts, call the Glynn County Police Investigation Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.