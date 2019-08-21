ST. SIMONS, Ga. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a St. Simons attorney who police say is on the run and facing multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery.

The Glynn County Police Department says 45-year-old Billy "Reid" Zeh is actively avoiding law enforcement.

Zeh is wanted on the charges related to family violence, according to police:

Two counts of aggravated assault

One county of robbery

One count of battery

One count of kidnapping

If you have any information about Zeh's whereabouts, call the Glynn County Police Investigation Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.