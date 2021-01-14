Warrant: Florida man 'wasn't counting' times he molested child

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Cloud, Florida man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting a child "50 to 75 times" between November 2014 to February 2015, according to an arrest warrant issued by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, who is now 14, told the St. Cloud Police Department in Osceola County that Robert Harold Swenson, 40, had been inappropriately touching her since she was 4, the arrest warrant states.
She said he would touch her inside and outside of her clothing, as well as make her touch him, and that she would pretend to be asleep or try to turn away during the incidents, according to the warrant. She added that the incidents would happen at various locations, including St. Cloud and a location described as "Jacksonville," which was actually a few miles away within the borders of Nassau County, according to the warrant.
When asked about the incident, Swenson admitted that "he wasn't counting" when it came to the number of incidents that occurred, the warrant states.
Swenson was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor. He faces a bond of $2 million.