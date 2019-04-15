WARNING: The following is body camera video released by CMPD. The video shows graphic images of Danquirs Franklin crime scene. Viewer discretion is advised.

Editor's note: Out of respect for the Franklin family, NBC Charlotte has elected not to show the aftermath of Danquirs Franklin's death. NBC Charlotte has paused the video before police fire the first shot, but the real-time audio continues to play.

The body cam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting on March 25 was released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Monday.

NBC Charlotte went to court on Thursday, April 11 to get the body cam video, and we did that for transparency since there were differing eyewitness accounts to what happened.

The video is approximately two minutes and 30 seconds long. The first 40 seconds are silent, which is standard when police release body cam video.

In the video, which was worn by CMPD officer Wende Kerl, multiple officers are seen engaging with 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin, who was kneeling beside a maroon Honda. Officers are heard telling Franklin to "drop the weapon" and "put it on the ground" at least 17 times.

Franklin is then seen with an object in his right hand. As soon as the object becomes visible, multiple shots are fired by Kerl and Franklin falls to the ground. He was rushed to a Charlotte hospital where he died from his injuries.

A man who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car Franklin was kneeling beside told NBC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne that he was praying with Franklin after 911 was called. CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said on March 25 that Franklin was "acting kind of suspicious, giving employees an uneasy feeling."

A judge ruled on April 11 that CMPD release the video to the public. CMPD successfully argued that delaying the release until Monday gave Franklin's family time to see the video and CMPD could blur the faces of witnesses.

On Monday, Putney said there was "clear and compelling evidence" that Franklin was armed. He said CMPD is aware of at least seven planned protests in the city. Mayor Vi Lyles asked for peace once the video is released to the public at 2 p.m.

"I believe it's the duty of responsible leaders to get in front of an event like this," Lyles said. "To ensure everyone in our city that we are dedicated to the pursuit of truth and justice. To be clear, I have not seen the video. Nonetheless, I know that's on it.

"First, it shows a tragic moment where many lives are changed forever. It shows the instant where a mother lost her son, children lost their father and a young man had his life end much too soon. And let us not forget the impact this has had on our police officers and our first responders who were involved in this case or continue to be involved in this case."