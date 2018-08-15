JACKSONVILLE, Fla.---Both Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and Mayor Lenny Curry are asking for your help in locating Abrion Maurice Price. Price is the third man wanted in connection to the killing of Heidy Rivas Villanueva. Stanley Harris and Trevonte Phoenix are in custody. First Coast News has learned two of the three men believed to be involved have criminal backgrounds.

"We continue right now to be actively looking for Price, and we're going to continue to do that," Sheriff Mike Williams said.

"The sheriff is committed, he's coming after him," Mayor Lenny Curry said.

Both Sheriff Mike Williams and Mayor Lenny Curry say they're not going to rest until 21-year-old Abrion Maurice Price is in police custody.

"Nobody should be helping Price, you should be calling and helping, and if we find out through the investigation that you harbored him -- that you've helped him hide -- you can expect to be arrested and charges filed against you as well," Williams said.

Price is the third and last remaining person of interest who has not been caught. Investigators say Price helped set up a planned robbery that led to the killing of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva. Preliminary evidence shows the 7-year-old was struck by a stray bullet intended for Price and Trevonte Phoenix, who investigators say set up the robbery. Police say preliminary evidence shows the fatal shot came from the direction of Stanley Harris. Phoenix and Harris are in police custody.

Price is not a stranger to police. In Duval County in 2014, he pled guilty to possession of a weapon, cocaine and resisting an officer.

In 2015, Price was sentenced to 30 days in county jail after failing to show up for court for resisting an officer and possession of marijuana charges.

He also pled guilty to the charge of selling, manufacturing and delivering cocaine.

As for the two suspects currently in custody, Records for Trevonte Phoenix aren't available because he's only 17. He is being charged with second-degree murder as an adult for this case.

Stanley Harris.has been found guilty of battery in an inmate detention facility, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent and burglary in 2016.

"We stood up here on Sunday and asked for help and we got that," said Williams.

Help from the community they're once again asking for to put Price in jail.

