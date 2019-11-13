The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing registered sexual predator.

George Sinclair Jr., 55, is known as a transient and failed to fulfill requirements for sexual predators. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Florida law restricts where sexual offenders and predators can live, but it doesn't require those released from prison to move into permanent housing.

In 2010, Sinclair was convicted of unlawful sexual activities with certain minors 16- to 17-years-old.

He is 6-feet-tall and around 190 pounds. Sinclair is bald with various tattoos on his chest, stomach, both arms, back and head, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Sexual Offender Registry.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact JSO at 940-630-0550 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

No other details have been released at this time.

RELATED: State law allows sexual offenders, predators to be 'transient' without permanent address after release