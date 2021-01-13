Wanted fugitive turns himself in without incident, police say

Robert C. Lee was wanted out of Telfair County, Georgia, on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man who was wanted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges is now in police custody Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said 42-year-old Robert C. Lee turned himself in and was arrested without incident. He was wanted on charges out of Telfair County, Georgia, according to police.

The sheriff's office was assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with their search for Lee. Monday, JSO sent out Lee's photo, asking for the community's assistance in locating him.

At that time, police said Lee was considered armed and dangerous and was believed to be in the Jacksonville area. JSO officers had previously responded to the 1000 block of Grant Street, where investigators believed Lee was inside a home. They surrounded the area and conducted a SWAT callout, but upon entering the home they did not find Lee inside, according to a news release from JSO.