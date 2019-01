The Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say used a counterfeit bill to buy scratch-off tickets.

They say the woman passed a counterfeit $100.00 bill for Lottery tickets at the Circle-K gas station located at 1310 3rd Street South back in December.

She's described as approximately 5’06, 250 lbs with black hair.

JBPD

JBPD is asking anyone with any information on this woman to contact Detective S. Currier at 904-247-6339.