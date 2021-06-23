Volusia County murder suspect arrested in Palatka

Toriano Brooks, 29, of Palatka is accused of shooting a victim to death.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — A man accused of murdering a victim in Volusia County was arrested Wednesday morning in Putnam County.

On June 20, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to an unresponsive person lying in the road at the intersection of SR 415 and lake Ashby Road, in New Smyrna Beach.

Investigators identified the victim as Kavon Banks and said he was "shot to death."

During the investigation, Volusia detectives identified Toriano Brooks, 29, of Palatka as the murder suspect and informed Putnam County authorities that he may have been hiding in Palatka.

An arrest operation was organized by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Bureau consisting of deputies and detectives, along with Palatka police officers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also assisted in the investigation.

Following a five-hour operation, investigators said Brooks was found in Palatka early Wednesday morning.

Brooks was arrested and transported to the Putnam County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Volusia County.