Volusia County man found guilty of charges related to prostitution, trafficking fentanyl

Three victims said Derick Jones was confining them within their rooms and then beat them if they didn't commit prostitution

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Jury has found defendant Derick Jones guilty of almost a dozen felonies related to prostitution and trafficking fentanyl.

Jones was found guilty of human trafficking, adult labor or services, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, armed trafficking in fentanyl, aggravated battery, attempt to tamper with a witness, direct and possession of firearm by convicted in-state felon.

He was also convicted of two misdemeanors.

In December 2022, the Daytona Beach Police Department's Special Investigations Unit was conducting an operation in which it identified three victims who said Jones was confining them within their rooms and then beat them if they didn't commit prostitution. One victim was beaten so badly, she is now blind, officials say.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at a South Ridgewood Avenue hotel room where the defendant was staying. Evidence of human trafficking and prostitution was found in addition to illegal drugs.

The case was investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Assistant State Attorney’s Sarah Thomas and Sandy Desroisiers successfully tried the case for the State.