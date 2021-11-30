Volusia County investigators searching for potential victims of accused stalker

Jonathan Buchanan, 31, was previously convicted of attempted kidnapping after trying to force a teenager into his car in 2017.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating stalking allegations against a man who has been previously convicted in the attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl.

Jonathan Buchanan, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning on a criminal traffic violation and violation of probation.

On Monday, the sheriff's office received a report from a 25-year-old woman who told deputies a man in a car was following her while she was out on a jog in DeBary, according to the VCSO.

The victim told investigators a man driving a silver Dodge Caliber passed her twice, including once closely from behind on the wrong side of the road, at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Community Driver and South Shell Road. She said the car passed her twice more then followed her to a dead end.

She made her way to a group of construction workers for help, the sheriff's office says.

Before the vehicle drove away, the woman got the car on a video that showed its tag number: QWYR78, according to the sheriff's office. The tag number was registered to Buchanan, who had been living in DeBary without updating his address, previously in South Daytona. It was a violation of his probabtion.

The sheriff's office says there is reason to believe there are more victims of Buchanan, citing social media. Detectives are hoping this information can help identify any other victims of Buchanan or witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Mills at rmills@vcso.us or 386-668-3830.

In 2017, Buchanan was arrested and later convicted of trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl on her way to her bus stop in Ponce Inlet. Buchanan got out of his vehicle and started a conversation with the girl before putting his hand over her mouth and trying to force her into the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl bit him and fled. Police later found Buchanan with his pants unbuttoned and a stuffed animal in the front seat of his vehicle.

Buchanan is currently being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond.