PALM COAST, Fla. — The suspect at the center of a police standoff in Palm Coast was once on 'America's Most Wanted' for stabbing his wife 33 times, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Eugene Moore is an armed robbery suspect from Virginia who was apprehended in Palm Coast on Saturday after a three-hour standoff in which he refused to exit a stolen vehicle.

The incident started at 3:41 p.m. when deputies ran the plates on a vehicle that turned out to be stolen during an armed robbery in Virginia.

When deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, they said Moore sped off before stopping at Belleaire Drive and Beaverdam Lane. The suspect refused to exit the vehicle and SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team, K-9s, Fireflight and patrol deputies were called to the area.

Deputies were unsure if Moore was armed. Nearby homes were evacuated and residents were told to stay indoors.

Deputies said the standoff ended when Moore surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Moore was wanted in Virginia on charges of assault and battery. He was also under investigation for an armed robbery in which the victim was tied up and her car stolen.

This was not Moore's first run-in with the law.

Back in 1996, Moore was featured on "America's Most Wanted" after he stabbed his wife 33 times and kidnapped their 5-year-old daughter. His wife survived.